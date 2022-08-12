Connect with us

Linet Chepkorir Becomes Youngest Woman Representative

Linet Chepkorir Toto of UDA has finally been declared the Bomet woman representative. Linet, popularly known as Toto, once became an internet sensation after becoming one of the youngest women representative contestant. Toto garnered 242,775 votes to beat eight other hopefuls who were also in the race.

Surprisingly, Toto defeated her closes opponent Alice Milgo of CCM with close to 200, 000 votes after she garnered 43,180 votes.

Nonetheless, those others in the race were Beatrice Chebomui (4,649), Hellen Taplilei (1,665), Susan Koech (1,247), Viola Tesot (1,740), Florence Birir (2,045) and Susan Korir (1,275).

However, Toto, the 24-year-old came to the limelight late last year during a party’s aspirants’ meeting at Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen residence. Her humble photos that were shared with her friends made her famous.

Additionally, Chepkorir will now become the youngest to be elected to the National Assembly.

Also read Charity Ngilu Sends Message to Linet Chekorir (Toto) After Winning UDA Nominations

Consequently, Linet promised to serve the people of Bomet and thanked them for their support.

“I am happy the people of Bomet trusted and supported me, and gave me their votes. I will not take it for granted,” she said.

Most young people were encouraged by her victory as she clinched one of the top seats.

