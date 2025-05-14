Linturi Resigns From UDA Party

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has resigned from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In a statement, Linturi accused the ruling party of abandoning its ideological foundation and losing moral authority to lead.

“I have today formally tendered my official resignation as a founding member of the United Democratic Alliance to the party’s Secretary General, with immediate effect.

“I have duly notified the Registrar of Political Parties of my decision to resign from the party. Political parties are established under firm philosophies that bind voluntary members. Such ideals are meant to be lived and practiced. It was the philosophy of UDA and its commitment to BETA ideology that I believed in to be a member and championed,” said Linturi.

The former CS claimed that the Kenya Kwanza leadership has, over the past two years, shown total contempt to the people and the great Republic of Kenya.

“I do not wish, nor would I ever wish that any Kenyan would belong to a Party that is repugnant to its philosophy, a party that tolerates corruption, abduction and brutal murder of our young people, overtaxes Kenyans, a party that has no respect for women and children,” he stated.

Linturi also said the UDA party has failed to respect the constitution and the rule of law, as well as listen to the grievances of the people.

This comes nearly a year after Linturi was dismissed by President William Ruto from the Cabinet alongside 10 others on July 11, 2024, in a dramatic reshuffle that dissolved the entire Cabinet.

Notably, Linturi’s decision to leave the UDA party comes ahead of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s unveiling of his new political party.

Also Read: Gachagua Resigns From UDA Party