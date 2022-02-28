Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Linturi Set Free Over ‘Madoadoa’ Remarks

By

Published

Senator Linturi 1
Senator Linturi 1

Incumbent Meru senator Mithika Linturi is a free man after police failed to conclude their investigations.

The chief magistrate Edna Nyaloti expelled the numerous application by detectives who attempted to scrutinize the senator for instigation.

Nonetheless, the Directorate of Criminal Investigation requested to be given more time to investigate Linturi’s remarks.

Earlier this year, Haji had authorized investigation on Linturi’s remarks which could incite contempt and discrimination. Linturi was arrested at Eka Hotel in Eldoret on January 9, over purported remarks that he made at a rally in Eldoret.

Mithika Linturi

Mithika Linturi

“This miscellaneous application is therefore withdrawn, the file be closed and the cash bail be released,” the chief Magistrate ruled.

However, according to Elius Mutuma, he reprimanded the prosecution team and termed that as a waste of resources. Mutuma cited that the case could be politically motivated.

Also read DP Ruto’s Ally Bolts Out Of Tangatanga? Details of Senator Linturi’s Meeting With Raila’s Ally Emerge

“It might be over for the DPP but for us, we are just beginning. we have already launched a constitution petition in the Nakuru high court and the matter will come up for mentioned tomorrow before Justice Ngugi,” Mutuma said.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019