List of 12 Candidates Shortlisted For SHA CEO Position

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has listed 12 candidates for the position of CEO in the authority.

In a statement on Saturday, March 22, SHA board chairperson, Abdi Mohamed said the 12 were shortlisted from a total of 92 applicants.

The 12 candidates include; Former Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi and acting SHA CEO Robert Mbarani Ingasira.

Others are; Kennedy Akello, Roberts Abok, Serem Edward, Wario Tore, Agrippina Fernendes, Abdullahi Abdirahman, Musa Lwegado, Samson Kairang’a, Dinah Kirwa, and Kandie Ng’ochoch.

The interviews for the CEO position are scheduled for April 7, 2025, and April 8, 2025, at SHA headquarters.

Shortlisted applicants should report at the venue at least thirty minutes before the scheduled time.

The candidates must also bring original documents of the National Identity Card, Academic and Professional Certificates and Transcripts.

They must also produce valid clearances from the Higher Education Loans Board, the Kenya Revenue Authority, the registered Credit Reference Bureau, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, letters of recognition from the Commission for University Education (CUE) for degrees obtained from foreign universities, and letters of recommendation or certificates of good standing from relevant professional bodies and associations.

Kenyans have also been asked to submit any information relayed to any of the candidates ahead of the interviews.

“Members of the public are invited to avail any adverse information relating to any of the shortlisted applicants to the Chairperson, Social Health Authority Board, SHA Building, 10th Floor, Nairobi or through email to [email protected] so as to be received on or before 4 th April 2025 at 5.00pm,” the statement added.

