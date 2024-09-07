List Of 12 Nairobi Roads To Be Closed For Nairobi City Marathon

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced it will close 12 major highways in Nairobi ahead of the anticipated 3rd edition of the Nairobi City Marathon on Sunday, September 8.

In a statement, KeNHA said the temporary closure will affect the Nairobi Southern Bypass, the Nairobi Expressway between James Gichuru Road, and the entrance to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Other roads to be closed in Nairobi include; Waiyaki Way between James Gichuru Road and the entrance to the expressway, Mombasa Road, Langata Road, Harry Thuku Road, University Way, Koinange Street, Tata Road, Wakiihuri and Bunyala Roads.

The authority noted that the roads will be closed between Saturday 7 September at midnight and Sunday 8 September at 14:00.

KenHA urged motorists to follow traffic signs and guidance from the police and traffic marshals who will be on site.

“This is to facilitate the 2024 Nairobi City Marathon. Motorists are advised to follow the traffic signs and guidance as directed by the Police and Traffic Marshals,” KeNHA added.

Earlier the Moja Expressway Company, which operates the 27-kilometre Nairobi Expressway, announced that the expressway would not be operational from 9:30 pm until further notice.

“Please note that the Nairobi Expressway will be temporarily closed from Saturday, 7th September 2024 at 9:30 pm to pave the way for the 3rd edition of the Nairobi City Marathon. The resumption of normal operations will be communicated in due course,” the company stated.

Pushing ourselves to the limit and achieving our personal best is the theme of this year’s Nairobi City Marathon.

The marathon event will accommodate various race categories, including wheelchair race and half marathon.

In the half marathon, winners in both men’s and women’s categories will take home Sh150,000, first runner-up Sh80,000 and second runner-up Sh50,000.

Winners of the 42km marathon, both men and women, will take home Sh3.5 million, first runners-up Sh2.25 million and second runners-up Sh1.5 million.

