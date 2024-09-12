List of 48 Mt Kenya, Diaspora MPs Who Have Endorsed CS Kindiki As Their Kingpin

Forty-eight members of parliament on Thursday endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as their Kingpin.

At a meeting in Nyahururu, Laikipia County, the 48 MPs said that after consultations they had agreed on the need for a link that would create a nexus with the executive on development issues.

“We, as the elected leaders from this region and its Diaspora on our own behalf and that of our people, unanimously resolve that our link to the National Government be the Cabinet Secretary for the Interior and National Administration Prof. Kithure Kindiki, whose responsibilities include the coordination of National Government functions across Country,” the MPs said in a statement.

The MPs noted that efforts to consolidate the development needs of the people they represent have been frustrated by the lack of a focal point to which they can channel the interests and priorities of Mt Kenya residents.

The 48 Lawmakers include; Mwangi Kiunjuri (MP, Laikipia East), Wachira Karani (MP, Laikipia West), Jane Kagiri (MP, Laikipia), Eric Wamumbi (MP, Mathira), John Kaguchia (MP, Mukurweini), Duncan Mathenge (MP, Nyeri Town), Geoffrey Wandeto (MP, Tetu), Wahome Wamatinga (Senator, Nyeri), and George Gachagua (MP, Ndaragwa).

Micheal Muchira (MP, Oljororok), Faith Gitau (MP, Nyandarua), Joseph Gitari (MP, Kirinyaga Central), Kimani Ichung’wah (MP, Kikuyu), Alice Ng’ang’a (MP, Thika Town), Mburu Kahangara (MP, Lari), John Kiragu (MP, Limuru), Githua Wamacukuru (MP, Kabete), and John Wanjiku (MP, Kiambaa) were also in the meeting.

Further representatives who endorsed Kindiki include Ann Muratha (MP, Kiambu), Njoroge Kururia (MP, Gatundu North), Gabriel Kagombe (MP, Gatundu South), Simon King’ara (MP, Ruiru), Machua Waithaka (MP, Kiambu Town), Betty Maina (MP, Murang’a), Edwin Mugo (MP, Mathioya), Kimani Kuria (MP, Molo), Samuel Gachobe (MP, Subukia), Irene Njoki (MP, Bahati), Karen Nyamu and Joseph Githuku.

The latest political development could widen fissures in the region amid simmering tensions and infighting within the political class.

This comes days after elected members of Parliament from Mt. Kenya East pledged their support for CS Kindiki as their key representative to the national executive.

