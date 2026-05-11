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Lists of Heads of State in Kenya for the Africa Forward Summit

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Several Presidents and Heads of Government have arrived in Nairobi, Kenya, for the Africa Forward Summit co-hosted by Kenya and France.

The dignitaries started arriving at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Saturday, May 9, evening.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is the co-host of the Africa Forward Summit, landed in Nairobi on Sunday, May 10 evening.

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres also touched down in Nairobi on Sunday night for the two-day summit.

Other presidents who are in the country include: Julius Maada Bio (Sierra Leone), Joseph Nyuma Boakai (Liberia), Allasane Ouattara (Côte d’Ivoire), Brice Oligui Nguema (Gabon), Bassirou Diomaye Faye (Senegal), and Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Nigeria).

Head of Government of the Kingdom of Morocco, Aziz Akhannouch, Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno (Chad), Mohamed Ould Ghazouani (Mauritania), Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil El-Sisi (Egypt) and Michael Radrianirina of Madagascar have also arrived in Kenya.

The summit, which began on Monday, May 11, at the University of Nairobi (UoN), will conclude on Tuesday, May 12, at the Kenyatta International Conference Center (KICC).

The summit is anticipated to bring together African and French leaders, investors, and businesses, for talks centred on trade, investment, and industrial growth.

The Summit aims to demonstrate the African continent’s innovation capacity and affirm a shared commitment to developing common, mutually beneficial solutions based on effective multilateralism and a spirit of transformative partnership.

It also aims to represent a significant opportunity for a paradigm shift to a more balanced, equitable, and mutually respectful partnership anchored on shared aspirations of effective multilateralism, transformative partnership, sustainable development, and Africa’s agency in addressing pressing emerging regional and global challenges.

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