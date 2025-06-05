Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Literary Giant Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o Cremated in the United States

By

Published

Kenyan author and academic Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o cremated in the United States in accordance with his personal wishes, as confirmed by his son, Mukoma wa Ngũgĩ.
Kenyan author and academic Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o cremated in the United States in accordance with his personal wishes, as confirmed by his son, Mukoma wa Ngũgĩ.

KDRTV News – USA: Renowned Kenyan author and academic Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o was cremated in the United States on June 5, 2025, in accordance with his personal wishes, his son Mukoma wa Ngũgĩ confirmed today.

Ngũgĩ, who died on May 28 at the age of 87 in Bedford, Georgia, had battled kidney failure for several years and relied on regular dialysis treatments in his later life. Rather than a traditional burial, he specified cremation and no formal gravesite choices that align with his lifelong spirit of challenging convention and celebrating transformation through fire.

Born in colonial Kenya in 1938, Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o rose to global prominence with novels such as Weep Not, Child (1964) and A Grain of Wheat (1967), which examined the scars of colonialism and the promise of liberation. In 1977, authorities imprisoned him for staging a Gikuyu-language play critical of post-independence inequality, an experience that prompted him to abandon English and write exclusively in his native tongue.

Over six decades, he published more than 30 works across fiction, drama, and essays – most notably his manifesto Decolonising the Mind (1986), which argued that language is central to cultural freedom.

Leaders in literature and human rights lauded the decision to honor Ngũgĩ’s final request. In a statement, his family said: “He lived a full life, fought a good fight. Let us remember him in spirit and in the words he loved.”

Scholars are planning to commemorate the event in Nairobi and Irvine cities that shaped his journey. His cremation stands as a fitting finale for a writer who believed words could rise from ashes to inspire new worlds.

Read:https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/news/africas-literary-icon-ngugi-wa-thiongo-passes-on-at-87-years/

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021