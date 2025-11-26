Little-Known Details About Raila’s Sister Beryl Achieng Odinga

Raila Odinga’s younger sister, Beryl Achieng Odinga, passed away on Tuesday, November 25, while undergoing treatment a Nairobi hospital.

The late Achieng kept a low profile, unlike her siblings, who are prominent in the political scene.

The 78-year-old was married to one of the most consequential politicians in Kenya, Aggrey Otieno Ambala, in 1974.

While Jaramogi Oginga Odinga gave blessings, grudgingly, for his daughter to get married to a fiercely ambitious politician who practiced brutal politics, Raila and Oburu had deep reservations.

Ambala reportedly manipulated Beryl to requisition her father, Jaramogi, who reluctantly instructed his campaign team in Bondo to shift their efforts to Gem and campaign for Ambala. He went on to win the Gem parliamentary seat in 1979.

Their marriage was marred by emotional and brutal abuse towards Beryl, leading to a divorce.

However, Ambala consistently stalked, intimidated and petrified her.

Using his connection in December 1980, Raila organized for Beryl to move to Harare, Zimbabwe. Beyrl relocated together with her two Children, Auma and Chizzy.

When Otieno confirmed that Beryl had moved with the children, he travelled to Harare and initiated legal proceedings seeking exclusive custody. Beryl was summoned and appeared in court.

In a surprising turn, the judge referred the matter back to the domicile court in Kenya and granted sole custody of the children to their father, despite her concerns about his past behaviour.

Beyrl remained in Zimbabwe, where she became the first black town clerk of Mutare, the country’s third largest city.

In 1983, Ambala lost the Gem parliamentary seat to Horace Ongili Owiti, who had been the best man at both his wedding and Beryl’s wedding.

Two years later, in 1985, Ongili was brutally murdered, and Ambala was named as a key suspect in the case.

Ambala died on June 9, 1985, while in remand at Kodiaga Prison in Kisumu.