Little Known Details of ICC Suspect Paul Gicheru Who Was Found Dead In His Karen Home

Paul Gicheru was a Kenyan Lawyer who was on Monday found dead at his Karen home in Nairobi. Gicheru became a person of interest in the ICC case that followed the 2007 post election violence in Kenya.

Gicheru had hit the news headlines after being accused alongside Philip Kipkoech Bett of bribing and intimidating witnesses in the case of crime against humanity against the former deputy president William Ruto.

Gicheru was born in 1972 in Nandi County. Details regarding his family are scanty. He had spent most of his life in Nandi where he later joined Kapsabet Boys High School. He furthered his studies and obtained his undergraduate degree in law and joined the Kenya School of Law for a post-graduate Diploma.

Later, Gicheru worked with Kalya and Company Advocates just after his studies and later commenced his own company, Gicheru and Company Advocates in Eldoret town.

It was on November 2, 2020, when he again hit the news headlines after he surrendered to authorities in the Netherlands, pursuant to the arrest warrant to put other people at ease. The following day, Netherland authorities handed him to the custody of the International Criminal Court and made his first appearance before the court two days later (November 6). Later, Gicheru was released but under strict conditions.

Before he met his death, the ICC trial chamber III had not yet delivered its judgement.