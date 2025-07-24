LSK, Martha Karua Seek Exit from IT Expert Ndiang’ui Kinyagia Case

IT expert and vocal Gen Z protest mobilizer Ndiang’ui Kinyagia has taken a sensational turn, casting a long shadow over the initial narrative of state-sponsored abduction. The Law Society of Kenya (LSK), joined by Senior Counsel Martha Karua, has formally moved to withdraw from Kinyagia’s case, citing conflicting statements and a breakdown of trust.

Kinyagia was reported missing on June 21, 2025, after vanishing from his home in Kinoo under suspicious circumstances. His family and legal allies, including the LSK, accused state agents of orchestrating an enforced disappearance, especially following reports that DCI officers had raided his home and seized devices without a court warrant. A habeas corpus application was filed, and the High Court ordered the police and DCI to produce him.

However, the case began to unfold when Kinyagia unexpectedly resurfaced at the Milimani Law Courts on July 3, stating he had gone into hiding due to threats to his life. This admission was further complicated by an affidavit from his cousin, Lilian Wanjiku Gitonga, who revealed Kinyagia had contacted her during his disappearance, contradicting earlier claims of abduction.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo expressed deep concerns about the credibility of the case, citing “contradictory facts” that have rendered further representation professionally untenable. The LSK requested permission to cross-examine Kinyagia, Gitonga, and his mother, Margaret Rukwaro, to establish the truth. Adding to the confusion, lawyer Kibe Mungai — previously involved with the case — disowned the final version of Gitonga’s affidavit, stating it significantly differed from the draft prepared based on Kinyagia’s instructions.

”I led the team of Advocates from Law Society of Kenya for the hearing of the Petition in the matter of Ndiangui Kinyagia. While the hearing did not proceed, we made an application to cross-examine key witnesses in our continued pursuit of truth and accountability.” President LSK Faith Odhiambo, stated on her X handle.

Today, July 24 2025, Kinyagia appeared in court once more, requesting an adjournment and the extension of protective orders, citing fear for his safety. Justice Chacha Mwita granted him 14 days to file an affidavit explaining the circumstances of his disappearance and reappearance. The judge emphasized that the matter could not be quietly closed, noting, “The public has a right to know the truth.”

The case, now set for mention on September 16, 2025, has triggered public debate about the misuse of legal systems in politically sensitive environments. It also raises key questions about the boundaries between activism, truth, and legal accountability.