LSK President Charles Kanjama Proposes Judiciary Police Unit to Enforce Court Orders

The President-Elect of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Senior Counsel Charles Kanjama, has unveiled an ambitious proposal to establish a Judiciary Police Enforcement Unit aimed at ending the widespread defiance of court orders in Kenya.

Speaking during a televised interview on February 25, Kanjama said he will initiate structured engagements with Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and Chief Justice Martha Koome to operationalise the specialised unit. If implemented, the formation would work directly with courts to verify and enforce decrees swiftly, eliminating bureaucratic delays that often frustrate litigants.

“You get a court order or decree, and you start a new hassle of trying to enforce it,” Kanjama said. “In Kenya, it is not seamless. There is widespread impunity by individuals, companies, and even government institutions.”

Kanjama contrasted Kenya’s enforcement challenges with jurisdictions such as the United States and the United Kingdom, where compliance with court decisions is largely automatic because institutions are aligned to support judicial authority. He argued that a dedicated enforcement arm would restore respect for court rulings and strengthen the rule of law.

Under the proposal, the Judiciary Police Enforcement Unit would provide security to auctioneers during debt recovery, eviction of trespassers, and execution of property seizures. It would also ensure that state officers found in contempt comply with court directives.

“So if they need security in the process of execution, they should not have to hire goons,” Kanjama explained. “The Judiciary Police will send an officer or two armed to assist in the enforcement of the court order.”

He added that verification of court orders, which currently takes days or weeks at police stations, could be completed within hours under a specialised structure directly linked to the Judiciary. Kanjama likened the proposed unit to the Banking Fraud Investigation Unit, which provides focused police support to the financial sector.

The proposal comes weeks after President William Ruto directed the formation of a Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit to enhance security coordination in the capital, signaling growing momentum for specialised policing models.

Kanjama, who was elected the 52nd President of the LSK on February 19, will serve a two-year term from 2026 to 2028, succeeding outgoing president Faith Odhiambo. He is set to lead over 20,000 practising advocates nationwide.

Beyond enforcement reforms, Kanjama has pledged to declare 2026 the Year of Legal Technology and Innovation, promising to modernise legal practice and strengthen institutional accountability.

“This is about making the institutions work for the litigant,” he said. “Court orders must be enforceable with minimum effort.”