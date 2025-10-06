LSK President Faith Odhiambo Resigns from Ruto’s Victim Compensation Panel

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo has officially resigned as Vice Chairperson of President William Ruto’s Panel of Experts on Compensation for Victims of Demonstrations and Public Protests, ending weeks of escalating pressure, criticism, and legal uncertainty over her involvement.

Odhiambo announced her resignation today Monday, October 6, 2025, in a public statement that underscored her commitment to justice and the independence of the legal fraternity. Her move came after sustained backlash from members of the LSK Council, civil society, and opposition leaders who questioned both her suitability and the legitimacy of the panel.

“Earlier today, I tendered my resignation from the position of Vice Chairperson of the Compensation Panel. I will continue to agitate for justice for all victims and pursue all key deliverables I had set out to attain,” Odhiambo said.

Appointed by President Ruto to the 16-member panel, Odhiambo was tasked with helping design a framework to compensate victims of protests dating back to 2017. The panel, chaired by Presidential Constitutional Advisor Professor Makau Mutua, was established to provide reparations for those affected during anti-government demonstrations – a move the government said aimed to promote healing and accountability.

However, her inclusion in the team sparked intense controversy within the legal fraternity. Critics argued that her participation compromised the LSK’s independence and duplicated the mandate of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR). Lawyer Levi Munyeri accused her of violating the Constitution and the Law Society of Kenya Act, and even threatened to move a motion for her removal if she refused to step down.

Former LSK President Nelson Havi also weighed in, endorsing Charles Kanjama as a potential replacement and offering to finance his campaign for the position.

Odhiambo, in her statement, acknowledged that Kenya stood at “a crucial point in its quest for full constitutional implementation and lasting democratic reform,” emphasizing that institutions like the LSK must remain “unified and resolute in discharging the mandate bestowed upon us by law.”

Her resignation comes after the High Court suspended the panel’s operations on September 8, 2025, following Munyeri’s petition challenging its legality. The Kerugoya High Court later extended the conservatory orders to October 21, 2025, effectively freezing the panel’s work. Odhiambo noted that the panel’s 120-day tenure was likely to lapse before the case could be determined.

Despite initially defending her decision to join the panel stating she had “not betrayed Kenyans’ trust” and remained committed to upholding the rule of law, the growing pressure and legal hurdles appeared to have influenced her decision to step down.

Amnesty International Kenya Executive Director Irungu Houghton, who also sits on the compensation panel, confirmed he had not attended any meetings since its inauguration, awaiting the High Court’s final directive.