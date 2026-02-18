Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Luka Kimeli Appointed as KeNHA Director General

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The Board of Directors of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has appointed Luka Kipchumba Kimeli as the new Director General.

In a notice on Wednesday, February 18, KeNHA board Chairperson  Winfridah Ngumi said the appointment took effect on February 17, 2026.

She noted that the appointment was made in consultation with the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Roads and Transport.

“The Board of Directors of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), acting in consultation with the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Roads and Transport, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eng. Luka Kipchumba Kimeli as the Director General with effect from 17th February 2026.

“The appointment follows a competitive and transparent recruitment process, conducted in accordance with the Kenya Roads Act, 2007, and relevant applicable public service procedures,” KeNHA stated.

Kimeli brings to this role twenty-seven years of distinguished experience in infrastructure development, strategic program delivery, and public sector leadership within the Roads Sub-sector.

KeNHA board expressed confidence in his ability to steer the Authority towards greater efficiency, accountability, and service excellence.

“The Board expresses full confidence in Eng. Kimeli’s capacity to steer the Authority towards greater efficiency, accountability, and service excellence in delivering safe, resilient, and world-class highway infrastructure that supports national growth and regional integration,” Ngumi stated.

Kimeli has been serving in the position since July 2025, following the resignation of the former Director General, Engineer Kungu Ndungu.

Kimeli holds a BSc in Civil Engineering with First Class Honours and an MBA from the University of Nairobi, and has a background in management and infrastructure development.

Previously, Kimeli served as a Roads Secretary and held senior roles at the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA).

In 2025, he was awarded the “Visionary Leader in Smart Mobility Innovation” in recognition of his contributions to the digitalization of weighbridge operations.







