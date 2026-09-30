Lumakanda OCS Charged With Defilement of 14-Year-Old Girl

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has charged the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) of Lumakanda Police Station with defilement of a 14-year-old girl in Lugari Sub-County, Kakamega County.

In a statement on Wednesday, September 30, the ODPP said the accused appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Dorcas Mac’andere, where prosecution counsel Ian Makotsi and Prudence Lelei opposed his release on bail and bond.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has today charged the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) of Lumakanda Police Station with defilement of a 14-year-old girl in Lugari Sub-County, Kakamega County,” the statement read in part.

The accused is facing a charge of defilement contrary to Section 8(1) as read with Section 8(3) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

He also faces an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a child contrary to Section 11(1) of the Act and abuse of a position of authority contrary to Section 24(2) of the Sexual Offences Act.

According to the ODPP, the alleged offences occurred between September 24 and September 27, 2026, and involved the 14-year-old girl.

“Court heard that the alleged offences are said to have occurred between 24th and 27th September 2026 and involve a 14-year-old girl,” the ODPP stated.

While opposing the accused’s application for bail and bond, the prosecution argued that the charges were serious in nature.

The court subsequently ordered that the accused be remanded until October 1, 2026, when his bond terms will be determined.