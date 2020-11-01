Connect with us

Machakos County Assembly Speaker Florence Mwangangi Contract Coronavirus

COVID-19 has stormed the Machakos County Assembly as the Speaker Florence Mwangangi and another member of the assembly contracts the novel coronavirus.

(KDRTV)-Coronavirushas stormed the County Assembly of Machakos after the Speaker Florence Mawangangi contracts the novel coronavirus.

KDRTV has established that Mwangangi has gone into self-quarantine after testing positive for the virus.

Mrs. Mwangangi, the mother of the Health chief Administrative Secretary Dr. mercy Mwangangi, revealed that she tested positive for the virus nine days ago.

According to the speaker, she reportedly discovered that one of her colleagues was exhibiting the virus’s symptoms and thus ordered that all members be tested for the virus; she was among the two who were discovered to have contracted the virus.

Mrs. Mwangangi said that despite contracting the virus, she observed the MoH guidelines but affirmed that “coronavirus and is real, and people should be careful.”

READ ALSOCoronavirus Detected in Lubinu High Scool? [VIDEO]

She advised those who not tested positive for the virus to

“stop fearing and come out and speak and let people know more about the coronavirus.”

“Each day is different, and one may face different symptoms, those who are sick should take heart and be hopeful though the journey is tough,” she stated.

