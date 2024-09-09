Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti Denies Reports Of Being Being Detained in UK With Ksh 679 Million

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has dismissed social media reports that she was arrested in the United Kingdom (UK) over claims of alleged money laundering.

In a statement on Monday, September 9, Wavinya termed the claims malicious and fake news adding that they were orchestrated by her political opponents.

“My attention has been drawn to an online smear campaign designed and sponsored by my political detractors. This campaign is aimed at dampening the impact of the transformative work we are doing in Machakos.

“It is demeaning and an insult to the intelligence of the people of Machakos and Kenya to imagine that I would smuggle hundreds of millions of shillings on my person to the United Kingdom and that I have been detained,” said the Machakos Governor.

Wavinya also said her family is safe and reassured her supporters that neither she nor her family had been detained or involved in any disapproved activities abroad.

“I can confirm that my family and I are safe and sound and remain in good standing both home and abroad. We shall not be distracted in our quest to better the livelihoods of the people of Machakos,” she stated.

Further Governor Ndeti said they shall identify, pursue, and bring before the law all those peddling the reports.

“Such malicious misinformation has created perceptions about me and my family members that endanger our lives. Let the authors of this narrative be warned that should anything happen to any member of my family or myself, you shall be held personally responsible,” the Machakos Governor added.

