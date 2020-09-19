Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

MAGOHA: “Teachers Prepare To Go Back To School”

Avatar

By

Published

MAGOHA says that Teachers should Prepare To Go Back To School
MAGOHA says that Teachers should Prepare To Go Back To School

(KDRTV)-Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha declared on Friday that learning institutions would reopen soon as Kenya continues to register a reduction in the daily cases of coronavirus infections. 

Magoha, who was speaking during an inspection of Mawego Technical Training Institute in Rachuonyo North, said that learning institutions would “reopen soon.”

READ ALSOSCHOOLS REOPENING: Magoha Calls For Emergency Meeting

However, he said that the government would consider issuing a directive on when learning institutions will reopen next week.

“We have not decided when schools will reopen. We are now relooking at our system. We shall then meet as education stakeholders and decide on the reopening. We will then take the final report to another layer of government which I shall not mention,” he said, in apparent reference to the President.”

The announcement surfaced as the coronavirus for the country continues to flatten.

KDRTV understands that Kenya reported that 148 more people contracted the novel virus on Friday as the national jumps to 36, 724.

Unfortunately, four more patients succumbed to respiratory disease, raising the number of fatalities to 646. At the same time, the Health CS announced that 98 more people recovered from the disease; 46 from home-based care program and 52 from various health facilities across the country

So far, 23, 709 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Prof, Magoha added that the coronavirus curve is flattening, and thus, learners should brace from schools reopening.

“I am not speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Health but I can authoritatively say the Covid-19 curve is flattening. Let teachers prepare to go back to school so that pupils can resume learning as soon as possible,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s government has allocated Sh.1.9 billion for desks, chairs, and lockers to be supplied to primary and secondary schools.

READ ALSOTeachers, Parents Raise Concerns Over CS Magoha`s Communal Learning Program

The furniture is to be locally assembled and delivered to the learning institutions by the end of October.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News, bookmark our site, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay updated with the latest Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

Oscar Sudi Trending on Social Media Oscar Sudi Trending on Social Media

News

Senator Mutula Kilonzo Brands Judge Unpatriotic After Releasing Oscar Sudi

(KDRTV) – Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo has questioned the heavy bail slapped on Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi. Sudi was released on a Ksh 500,000...

19 hours ago
Sudi Released Sudi Released

News

Breaking! Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi Released

(KDRTV) – Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi released on a KSh 500,00 bail, directed not to utter any public statements concerning the allegations against him....

21 hours ago
Pastors Pray for Ruto Pastors Pray for Ruto

News

All Roads Eyes on Nyanza as Kisumu Awaits Hustler Clerk William Ruto

(KDRTV) – The whole country has turned its attention to Kisumu County after reports emerged that Deputy President William Ruto will be making his...

15 hours ago
IEBC Rejects Railas Push For Sh2 Billion Referendum Says Is Impossible IEBC Rejects Railas Push For Sh2 Billion Referendum Says Is Impossible

Politics

IEBC Rejects Raila`s Push For Sh2 Billion Referendum, Says Is Impossible

(KDRTV)-The Independent  Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has denounced ODM leader Raila Odinga push for a referendum that will cost Ksh. 2 billion, saying...

22 hours ago