MAGOHA: “Teachers Prepare To Go Back To School”

(KDRTV)-Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha declared on Friday that learning institutions would reopen soon as Kenya continues to register a reduction in the daily cases of coronavirus infections.

Magoha, who was speaking during an inspection of Mawego Technical Training Institute in Rachuonyo North, said that learning institutions would “reopen soon.”

However, he said that the government would consider issuing a directive on when learning institutions will reopen next week.

“We have not decided when schools will reopen. We are now relooking at our system. We shall then meet as education stakeholders and decide on the reopening. We will then take the final report to another layer of government which I shall not mention,” he said, in apparent reference to the President.”

The announcement surfaced as the coronavirus for the country continues to flatten.

KDRTV understands that Kenya reported that 148 more people contracted the novel virus on Friday as the national jumps to 36, 724.

Unfortunately, four more patients succumbed to respiratory disease, raising the number of fatalities to 646. At the same time, the Health CS announced that 98 more people recovered from the disease; 46 from home-based care program and 52 from various health facilities across the country

So far, 23, 709 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Prof, Magoha added that the coronavirus curve is flattening, and thus, learners should brace from schools reopening.

“I am not speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Health but I can authoritatively say the Covid-19 curve is flattening. Let teachers prepare to go back to school so that pupils can resume learning as soon as possible,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s government has allocated Sh.1.9 billion for desks, chairs, and lockers to be supplied to primary and secondary schools.

The furniture is to be locally assembled and delivered to the learning institutions by the end of October.

