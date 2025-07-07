Magunas Supermarket and Club Seven Eleven Torched in Meru Saba Saba Protests

A day intended for nationwide reforms, Monday, July 7, 2025, spiraled into widespread destruction and fear in Meru County as Saba Saba Day protests turned violent.

The unrest saw prominent local establishments, including Magunas Supermarket and Club Seven Eleven, targeted in a shocking display of lawlessness.

Eyewitnesses reported a mob storming Magunas Supermarket, looting goods before setting the entire building ablaze.

Despite the swift arrival of a Meru County fire engine, efforts to contain the inferno were thwarted when the truck ran out of water, leading to angry protesters smashing down the crew with stones.

The destruction was so severe that essential service providers, including a Kenya Red Cross vehicle dispatched to treat the injured, were unable to access the area and faced vandalism themselves.

Just blocks away, Club Seven Eleven, a popular nightlife spot in Meru Town, was also raided. Vandals stole equipment and destroyed furnishings, with early estimates pointing to massive losses for the owner. This incident, described as the worst during the Saba Saba Protests, has left the once-bustling retail outlet in charred ruins.

The violence in Meru was not isolated, mirroring incidents of destruction and looting reported across other counties as the Saba Saba protests swept the nation.

In Kirinyaga, Nice Supermarket suffered significant damage, while an attempted break-in at a Nakuru supermarket was narrowly prevented by police intervention. Kitengela also became a hotspot, with road blockades and attacks on businesses.

Local entrepreneurs are expressing deep frustration, questioning the government’s failure to protect businesses. “We support reforms, but this isn’t the way,” one shopkeeper criticized, highlighting concerns about job losses and investor confidence.

The burning of Magunas Supermarket and the vandalism of Club Seven Eleven serve as clear reminders of the dangerous turn peaceful protests can take when hijacked by violent elements, disregarding economic stability, public safety, and livelihoods.

One question remains clear: who will be held accountable for the damages, and what measures will prevent such chaos from recurring?