Major Nairobi Roads to Be Closed Ahead of Africa Forward Summit

Motorists and residents in Nairobi have been advised to prepare for major traffic disruptions and heightened security measures ahead of the Africa Forward Summit scheduled to take place between May 10 and May 12, 2026.

The high-level summit, jointly hosted by President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron, is expected to bring together more than 30 African heads of state, policymakers, innovators, investors, and business leaders to discuss regional and global issues including trade, climate action, infrastructure, and digital transformation.

In a public advisory issued by the Office of the Government Spokesperson, the government announced that heavy VIP and VVIP movement would affect several major roads across the capital during the summit period.

The roads expected to experience intermittent disruptions include Mombasa Road, Lang’ata Road, Thika Road, Limuru Road, and Kiambu Road.

The government further confirmed that several roads within Nairobi’s Central Business District will be fully closed starting midnight on May 11 to facilitate summit activities at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The affected roads include City Hall Way, Parliament Road, Harambee Avenue, and Taifa Road. Only accredited conference vehicles will be allowed access to the restricted zones around KICC. Authorities urged Nairobi residents to avoid the affected areas where possible and comply with traffic police directives throughout the summit period.

Speaking during a security briefing on Saturday, Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohammud assured the public that all venues connected to the summit had been fully secured.

“We have secured all venues,” Mohammud stated.

He added that both uniformed and plain-clothed officers would be deployed across the city to ensure public safety and smooth movement during the international event.

Mohammud warned that temporary disruptions on major highways would depend on VIP movements and ongoing security operations.

He also advised travellers heading to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to leave much earlier than usual to avoid delays caused by traffic congestion.

“Those catching flights should plan at least five hours in advance,” he said.

The police commander appealed for cooperation from the public, urging residents to remain calm and continue with their normal activities while observing security advisories.

“Security is our top priority, there’s no cause for alarm,” Mohammud added.

The Africa Forward Summit marks a significant diplomatic event for Kenya and is the first Africa-France summit to be held in an English-speaking African country since 1973. The forum is expected to strengthen partnerships between Africa and France while promoting investment, innovation, and economic growth across the continent.