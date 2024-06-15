Makadara Magistrate Monica Kivuti Who Was Shot By Police Officer Dies in Hospital

Makadara Magistrate Monica Kivuti who was shot by a police officer on Thursday during a court proceeding has succumbed.

In a statement via X on Saturday, June 15, Chief Justice Martha Koome confirmed the passing away of Kivuti.

She noted that the Makadara Magistrate sustained extensive injuries during the gun attack and lost the fight while undergoing treatment.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform the nation that Hon. Monica Kivuti, Principal Magistrate, Makadara Law Courts has lost the fight against the extensive injuries sustained during an open gun attack in Court.

“We condole with the family, friends, and the entire judiciary fraternity during this very difficult period of mourning. The Judiciary family stands in solidarity during this deeply traumatic time and calls for sensitivity and compassion as we share in grief,” said Koome.

Kivuti was shot on Thursday afternoon by Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto, the OCS Londiani Police Station after she canceled the bond for the officer’s wife.

The OCS’s wife had jumped bond and failed to offer a satisfactory explanation to the court. In the case, the officer’s wife had been accused of obtaining money amounting to Ksh2.9 million by false pretense.

Police officers on the scene responded and neutralized the shooter, and the Magistrate was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Two other officers who tried to remove the Magistrate from the scene and secure the courtroom also sustained gunshot wounds during the incident.

Following the incident CJ Koome directed the Makadara Law Courts to be shut until June 17 to allow for security reinforcement at the court.

“All matters at the Makadara Law Courts will be heard virtually and those requiring physical appearance mentioned at the Milimani Law Courts,” CJ Koome stated.

