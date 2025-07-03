Makongeni’s Housing Battle – Residents Vow to Block Government Project

Connect with us

Makongeni Estate residents in Nairobi are living in fear over sudden evictions to make way for a gov’t housing project.
Residents of Makongeni Estate in Nairobi are currently trapped in a tense stand-off with the government over a proposed affordable housing project, fearing sudden evictions without prior consultation. This situation echoes past concerns regarding forceful displacements linked to similar housing initiatives across Kenya.

The community has outright rejected a government enumeration exercise, viewing it as a precursor to their displacement, and asserts that they were not involved in the planning process for the project . As one resident, Otieno, emphatically stated, “We’re not going to allow any project here!”.

This local resistance highlights a critical challenge in Kenya’s ambitious “Big Four” agenda, which includes affordable housing as a key pillar. While the government aims to address a significant housing deficit, estimated at 250,000 units annually against a construction capacity of 50,000 units per year, the implementation often faces community pushback over transparency and engagement.

Makongeni residents reject govt enumeration exercise.

Previous government plans, such as the 2018 initiative to build 30,000 low-cost homes in East Nairobi, including 20,000 in Makongeni, aimed for rapid completion within six months. However, the current situation in Makongeni underscores the importance of community involvement and sustainable development practices, which emphasize local resources and job creation over displacement.

The success of such projects, even those featuring modern amenities and flexible payment plans like the Starehe Point Apartments nearby, depends on addressing the social impact and ensuring fair processes for existing residents.

The ongoing dispute in Makongeni serves as a clear reminder that even well-intentioned development must prioritize the rights and well-being of the communities it seeks to serve!

