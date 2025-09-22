Makueni Tycoon Dennis Kasyoki Crushed to Death in Athi River Accident

Makueni County is in deep mourning following the tragic death of prominent businessman and philanthropist, Dennis Kasyoki, affectionately known as “Nzou” or “Mweene Kiwanza.” Kasyoki lost his life in a horrific road accident along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway in the Athi River area, Machakos County, in the early hours of today Monday, September 22, 2025.

The fatal incident occurred around 12:20 PM at the Primarosa area near Greenpark, Athi River, involving Kasyoki’s Ford Ranger and a Mercedes Actros trailer transporting used shoes from Mombasa to Congo. According to preliminary police investigations, Kasyoki, who was driving, attempted to overtake the trailer and then abruptly cut back into his lane. This sudden maneuver led to a rear-end collision, causing both vehicles to lose control and veer off the road.

In a devastating turn of events, the container being ferried by the trailer toppled and landed directly onto Kasyoki’s Ford Ranger, completely crushing the driver’s side. The impact was so severe that Dennis Kasyoki died on the spot.

A passenger in Kasyoki’s vehicle, identified as James Mwangangi Mulatya, sustained injuries and was rushed to Shalom Community Hospital in Athi River with complaints of general body pain. The trailer driver, Abdullahi Ouru Hillow, fortunately escaped the accident unhurt.

Traffic police officers from Athi River visited the scene to document the crash, and investigations into the fatal accident have been launched. The wreckage of both vehicles remained at the site for some time as efforts to clear them and restore normal traffic flow along the busy highway were underway.

Kasyoki was more than just a businessman; he was a revered community pillar known for his immense generosity and dedication to uplifting lives. He is remembered for supporting needy students and even building schools. Sen Ngula Mukunuu, a friend, recalled Kasyoki’s kindness, stating, “This tycoon was a great friend of many a man who has uplifted many souls. Wherever we met, he usually smiled, called me kababy, and asked me if my bills and fuel were sorted.” Another friend, Boniface, shared how Kasyoki frequently supported his taxi business, often hiring him for errands and even entrusting him with his family’s transport.

His passing has left a deep void in both the business community and the hearts of Makueni residents, who viewed him as “development in person.”

As messages of grief and disbelief continue to pour in, Dennis Kasyoki’s name will undoubtedly continue to symbolize hope, hard work, and the enduring spirit of a man who gave so much in his lifetime.