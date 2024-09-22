Malala Blames 2 ODM MPs Over Plan To Impeach DP Gachagua

Former UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala has accused Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma of plotting to table an impeachment motion against DP Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Sunday, Malala warned President Ruto that turning against his deputy would lead to his ouster in the long run.

“I have been informed that the MPs being fronted to table the impeachment motion against Gachagua are Junet Mohamed and Peter Kaluma. I’m telling you, Mr. President, those MPs will start by impeaching Gachagua, and then they will turn against you in 2027, ” Malala stated.

Malala also pleaded with the President to put his house in order and remember the hardships Gachagua went through during Uhuru’s administration to help him secure the presidency.

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba echoed Malala’s sentiments saying that plans to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua were in full swing.

“There are some elements that wake up every day with a plot on how to ensure you don’t succeed,” she lamented.

“Those are the same people who have come together with leaders from ODM to bring a motion to impeach Rigathi Gachagua next week.”

On his part, DP Gachagua called on President Ruto to keep his house in order.

The DP also asked President Ruto to keep his promise to ensure that his deputy is not humiliated, adding that if he cannot keep this promise, he cannot be trusted to keep any other.

“I would like to ask my boss President William Ruto to be cautious and do the right thing and let’s keep our house together. Let us not be disruptive and let us not re-introduce the politics of betrayal,” he cautioned.

