Malala Claims Son, 19-Year-Old Brother-in-Law Abducted at Gunpoint

Former UDA Secretary Cleophas Malala has claimed that his son and brother-in-law were abducted at gunpoint on Monday night by unknown people.

In a statement on social media, Malala claimed that the duo were kidnapped at gunpoint and tortured for six hours in order to reveal his or her wife’s whereabouts.

He went on to claim that the kidnappers forced them to show them how to get home before dumping them along Thika Road.

“My Son & my 19-year-old brother-in-law were abducted at gunpoint. Tortured for 6 hours to disclose my whereabouts or that of my wife and to show them the way to my residence. On failing to find us at home they dumped them on Thika road; I have picked them, safe but traumatized,” Malala claimed.

Malala has been in political hot water following his removal from the role of Secretary General in the ruling UDA party.

His appointment was revoked by the UDA’s National Executive Committee on 2 August 2024, and Hassan Omar was appointed as interim SG.

However, he has maintained that he is still the rightfully elected SG and that his removal is a political move to frustrate the leadership of the party.

Speaking on Sunday in Thika, Kiambu County, the former Kakamega Senator accused Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and Homa Bay MP Peter Kaluma of plotting to move a motion against the deputy president.

Malala went on to warn President Ruto that turning against his deputy would lead to his ouster in the long run.

“I have been informed that the MPs being fronted to table the impeachment motion against Gachagua are Junet Mohamed and Peter Kaluma. I’m telling you, Mr President, those MPs will start by impeaching Gachagua, and then they will turn against you in 2027,” Malala remarked.

