Malalah Blames Ichung’wah, Mbarire For His Removal As UDA SG

Former UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malalah now says National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire are behind his removal from the position.

Speaking on Thursday, August 15, Malalah claimed that his ouster was a scheme that intended to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“This coup was plotted and orchestrated by two senior party officials alongside others within the party secretariat. These senior officials are Cecily Mbarire and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah,” Malalah claimed.

“My ouster by the above officials had nothing to do with incompetence or my inability to run the UDA party but was a well-choreographed script intended to climax with the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.”

The former Kakamega Senator also claimed that his close association with DP Gachagua made him a target and was seen as an obstacle.

“My close and inevitable working relationship with the Deputy President, who is also the UDA Deputy Party Leader, irked them,” he stated.

Malalah further said President William Ruto was not aware of the plot by the two UDA officials to impeach DP Gachagua.

“Let it be known that the planned impeachment of the Deputy President has nothing to do with President William Ruto,” Malalah added.

He maintained that the motivations of the plot are rooted in selfish political ambitions tied to the 2027 and 2032 elections.

Meanwhile, Malalah said he would move to the UDA Party’s Internal Disputes Resolution Committee to seek justice on his removal as Secretary General.

The former Senator was kicked out of the position on August 2 and was replaced by EALA MP Hassan Omar on an interim basis.

“The National Executive Committee has determined to designate the Vice-Chairperson, Hon. Hassan Omar Hassan to act as the Secretary-General on an interim basis. The appointment of Hon. Cleophas Malala as the interim Secretary General is hereby revoked. These changes are effective immediately,” the party said in a statement.

