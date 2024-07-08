Malalah Pressures Governors to Abolish Their First Ladies budget

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malalah now wants governors to scrap budget allocations to their first ladies.

Speaking on Sunday, Malalah urged the country bosses to emulate President William Ruto in freezing the budget allocation to the Office of the First Lady and do the same at the county level.

He noted that the money should be channeled to other county projects and promote development.

“The budget for the First Lady has been scrapped off completely. President William Ruto has said that he will take care of his wife, now then let everyone take care of his wife,” Malalah stated.

” I also request that since the President has removed the budgetary allocation to the Office of the First Lady, our governors should follow suit and scrap off budgets for their spouses,” he added.

The former Kakamega senator urged the MCAs to push for the debate that will force governors to cut the budget allocation for the first ladies.

On Friday President Ruto announced a number of austerity measures to reduce government spending in the wake of the rejection of the contagious Finance Bill 2024.

The Head of State publicly announced that funds transferred to the offices of First Lady Rachel Ruto and Second Lady Dorcas Rigathi would be frozen immediately.

“Offices such as that of the First Lady have existed before, but from tomorrow we are going to do away with that and other offices so that we can check our spending,” President Ruto announced at State House.

The President also dissolved 47 state corporations, reduced government advisors by half, and reduced budget allocation for renovations.

