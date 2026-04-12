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Malala’s Son Declares Interest in Parliamentary Seat

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

DCP Deputy Party leader Cleophas Malala’s son, Leon Major Malala, has declared interest in vying for a Member of Parliament seat in the 2027 General Election. 

Speaking on Saturday, April 11, in Nyeri County, Leon said that his decision to join politics is not because of his father but due to the poor leadership of the country.

“I want to state very clearly that I am not a politician, I do not aspire to be a politician, I have never dreamt of being a politician, but today, I am going to vie for Member of Parliament. Not because I want to, not because of my dad, but because of the kind of leadership that this country has offered,” he declared.

Leon went on to say that the young people have the numbers to change the leadership in the country in the next general election.

“I would like to say that the youth of this country are the biggest asset. We have the numbers, we have the voice, and we have the ability to change this nation; it is our time to lead, even software has updates,” Leon stated.

Further, he criticised his father after he encouraged the youths to start their political careers by vying for Member of County Assembly (MCA) seats.

“It is our time to lead. Even software has updates. I have heard my father say something that did not please me, and for the first time, I request to advise you. We are the leaders of tomorrow; we are going to vie for all seats, including senators, governors, and president,” Malala’s son added.

This comes weeks after Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s son, Moses Mudavadi, declared interest in running for the Westlands Parliamentary seat.

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