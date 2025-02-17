Malava MP Moses Malulu Injendi Passes Away

Malava Constituency Member of ParliamentMalulu Injendi is dead.

Injendi’s death was confirmed by the National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula in a statement on Monday evening.

Wetang’ula revealed that the Malava MP succumbed while undergoing treatment at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

“It is with profound sadness that I inform you of the demise of our esteemed colleague, the Hon. Moses Malulu Injendi, who left us this evening, 17th February 2025, at 5.15 pm at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi. He was the Member for Malava Constituency and Vice Chairman of the Departmental Committee on Education & Research,” read the statement in part.

Injendi was serving his third term as a Member of Parliament, having served continuously since 2013.

Wetang’ula eulogized Injendi as a committed leader who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of his constituents

“He was a dedicated and passionate representative who served his constituents with unwavering commitment and integrity. His tireless efforts and contribution to our legislative processes particularly the Education sector and sugar industry aimed at improving the lives of Kenyan people will be deeply missed,” Wetang’ula stated.

Before entering politics, Injendi had a distinguished career in academia, serving as a lecturer at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa from 1996 to 2013.