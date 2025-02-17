Malava MP Moses Malulu Injendi Passes Away

Malava Constituency Member of ParliamentMalulu Injendi is dead.
Injendi’s death was confirmed by the National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula in a statement on Monday evening.
Wetang’ula revealed that the Malava MP succumbed while undergoing treatment at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.
“It is with profound sadness that I inform you of the demise of our esteemed colleague, the Hon. Moses Malulu Injendi, who left us this evening, 17th February 2025, at 5.15 pm at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi. He was the Member for Malava Constituency and Vice Chairman of the Departmental Committee on Education & Research,” read the statement in part.
Injendi was serving his third term as a Member of Parliament, having served continuously since 2013.
Wetang’ula eulogized Injendi as a committed leader who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of his constituents
“He was a dedicated and passionate representative who served his constituents with unwavering commitment and integrity. His tireless efforts and contribution to our legislative processes particularly the Education sector and sugar industry aimed at improving the lives of Kenyan people will be deeply missed,” Wetang’ula stated.
Before entering politics, Injendi had a distinguished career in academia, serving as a lecturer at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa from 1996 to 2013.
Saboti MP Caleb Amisi expressed his condolences to the family, friends, and constituents of Injendi.
“Mhesh has rested. Go well, Malulu.My condolences to the family and his constituents,” he stated.
The leader of the Majority in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wah mourned Malulu as a friend and colleague.
“It is with heartfelt sympathy that we mourn a colleague and friend, Hon. Moses Malulu Injendi. His dedication to serving Malava and his unwavering commitment to uplifting his constituents were an inspiration to all who had the privilege of working alongside him in Parliament,” Ichung’wah said.
President William Ruto on his part mourned Injendi as a towering leader who selflessly served the people of Malava Constituency.
“I am saddened by the death of a friend and colleague, Mheshimiwa Malulu Injendi. He was a towering leader who selflessly served the people of Malava Constituency. A believer of equal opportunities, Mheshimiwa was diligent, focused, and devoted to public service. He will best be remembered for his passion for education,” he stated.