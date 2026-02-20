Mama Ida Odinga Declares Her Net Worth

Former Prime Minister, the late Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Ida Odinga, has revealed that her personal net worth is Ksh500 million.

Mama Ida declared her net worth during the vetting for her nomination as Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Mama Ida noted that the extent of her wealth is different from the Odinga family’s possessions.

“There are things that belong to me and those that belong to the Oginga family for whom I also have interest, but mine is about Ksh500 million,” Ida Odinga stated.

However, Mama Ida did not expound on what makes up her KSh500 million net worth.

During the vetting, which lasted less than 40 minutes, saw Ida outline her education, career background, and upbringing.

After being asked how she will ensure climate finance flows to Kenya and other developing countries, Ida said he is a great mobilizer and will use her social capital to attract funds to the country.

” I am a great resource mobiliser, I shall utilise my social capital & networks to raise awareness & advocate for the expansion of Kenya’s participation in carbon markets and bilateral/multilateral carbon trading deals to attract climate finance flows to Kenya,” she stated.

Mama Ida also promised to advocate for Kenya’s and Africa’s priorities within the global environmental arena.

“I intend to help stop the destruction of our planet and pursue all related priorities. I will be keen to ensure that Kenya’s and Africa’s interests are represented and working together with other parties to see that the impact of these actions is not just high-level but reaching out to the grassroots level,” she added.