Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Mama Ida Odinga Rules Out Joining Politics Ahead of 2027 Elections

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Mama Ida Odinga

Mama Ida Odinga

Kenyan Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Mama Ida Odinga, has dismissed calls to join politics ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Monday, April 13, Mama Ida said she has no intention of vying for any elective seat in the country in next year’s election.

“Just as we said, I have been silent for some time. When I lost my husband, Honourable Raila Odinga, I was still in the state of mourning, which was very important to me.

“Therefore, I was not able to come out and participate in any political arrangement that you people are talking about,” she stated.

Mama Ida noted that while her late husband, Raila Odinga, her daughter, Winnie Odinga, and her brother-in-law, Oburu Oginga, have all been actively involved in politics, she has deliberately chosen a different path.

She maintained that she will continue serving in her current diplomatic role, leaving politics to members of her family who are already actively engaged in it.

“I am not a politician. My husband was, my daughter is; my brother-in-law is also a politician; people around me are, but I am an industrialist and not a politician,” Mama Ida added.

Her remarks come days after she made her maiden visit to the United Nations (UN) offices in Gigiri, Nairobi.

Mama Ida was accompanied by her children, Rosemary Odinga, Raila Odinga Junior, and Winnie Odinga to the UN complex.

She was nominated by President William Ruto to serve as Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNEP on January 23, 2026.

Following the nomination, Mama Ida appeared before the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations for vetting and was approved.

Mama Ida replaced former CS Ababu Namwamba, who was appointed as the Kenyan High Commissioner to Uganda.

In this article:

You May Also Like

Mama Ida Odinga Mama Ida Odinga

News

Parliament Committee Approves Ida Odinga’s Nomination as Kenyan Ambassador to UNEP

The National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations has approved Ida Odinga’s nomination as Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the...

February 24, 2026
Mama Ida Odinga Mama Ida Odinga

News

Mama Ida Odinga Declares Her Net Worth

Former Prime Minister, the late Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Ida Odinga, has revealed that her personal net worth is Ksh500 million. Mama Ida declared...

February 20, 2026

News

Speaker Wetang’ula Assigns 2 Committees to Vet Ida Odinga, Francis Meja for Senior State Roles

The National Assembly has received two messages from President William Ruto seeking parliamentary approval for the appointment of Ida Betty Odinga and Francis Meja...

February 10, 2026

News

President Ruto Nominates Ida Odinga as Kenyan Ambassador to UNEP

President William Ruto has nominated the Late Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Ida Odinga, as the Kenyan Ambassador to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)....

January 23, 2026