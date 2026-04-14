Mama Ida Odinga Rules Out Joining Politics Ahead of 2027 Elections

Kenyan Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Mama Ida Odinga, has dismissed calls to join politics ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Monday, April 13, Mama Ida said she has no intention of vying for any elective seat in the country in next year’s election.

“Just as we said, I have been silent for some time. When I lost my husband, Honourable Raila Odinga, I was still in the state of mourning, which was very important to me.

“Therefore, I was not able to come out and participate in any political arrangement that you people are talking about,” she stated.

Mama Ida noted that while her late husband, Raila Odinga, her daughter, Winnie Odinga, and her brother-in-law, Oburu Oginga, have all been actively involved in politics, she has deliberately chosen a different path.

She maintained that she will continue serving in her current diplomatic role, leaving politics to members of her family who are already actively engaged in it.

“I am not a politician. My husband was, my daughter is; my brother-in-law is also a politician; people around me are, but I am an industrialist and not a politician,” Mama Ida added.

Her remarks come days after she made her maiden visit to the United Nations (UN) offices in Gigiri, Nairobi.

Mama Ida was accompanied by her children, Rosemary Odinga, Raila Odinga Junior, and Winnie Odinga to the UN complex.

She was nominated by President William Ruto to serve as Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNEP on January 23, 2026.

Following the nomination, Mama Ida appeared before the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations for vetting and was approved.

Mama Ida replaced former CS Ababu Namwamba, who was appointed as the Kenyan High Commissioner to Uganda.