News

Mama Ngina Waterfront in Mombasa Exposes Animal Abuse as KSPCA Rescues 11 Horses, 3 Camels

By

Published

Mama Ngina Water Front Animal Rescue
Mama Ngina Water Front Animal Rescue

A joint operation by the Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (KSPCA) and local police has exposed shocking animal welfare violations at the popular Mama Ngina Waterfront. On Tuesday, September 23, 2025, eleven horses and two camels were rescued and two handlers arrested after persistent allegations of abuse against animals used for tourist rides.

The raid, which occurred as officials moved in, saw some handlers flee the scene. The animals were immediately transported on a lorry to the KSPCA centre in Kijipwa, Kilifi County, where they are now receiving veterinary care and rehabilitation.

In an official statement, the KSPCA described the animals’ condition as dire. “The animals were found in shocking condition: thin, with ribs and bones showing, covered in ticks, with painful saddle wounds – some infected and oozing pus. Even foals under six months old had been forced to carry riders. The camels were emaciated, filthy, and suffering from sores and eye infections, with one partially blind. They were starving, overworked, and living in filth. This level of cruelty is illegal, and two offenders have already been arrested. But the animals cannot recover on their own. They need food, medical care, and justice.”

115928873 2682313835339652 5738033771049276056 n

Police confirmed that the arrested handlers, along with others still at large, will face legal action once investigations conclude. The KSPCA official leading the operation emphasized: “We have received a significant number of complaints regarding the welfare of these animals. Our primary concern is the well-being of these creatures, and we will not tolerate any form of abuse.”

The society has pledged to expand similar crackdowns to other tourist hotspots along the coast, responding to mounting concerns about the mistreatment of animals used for entertainment. Many “beach boys” rely on offering horse and camel rides to earn a living, but the KSPCA insists that economic hardship cannot excuse cruelty. “We understand that families depend on this income,” the official added, “but that does not excuse neglect, overworking, or failing to provide proper care for the animals.”

With branches across the country, the KSPCA plays a key role in enforcing animal welfare laws and raising public awareness.

This intervention at Mama Ngina Waterfront sends a clear warning that while tourism remains central to Mombasa’s economy, the ethical treatment of animals must be prioritized.


