Man Accused Of Trying To Stab President Dies In Hospital

Man who attempted to stab President Assimi Goita died in custody in hospital under unclear circumstances

By

Published

The man who attempted to stab President Goiata was arrested immediately
KDRTV NEWS: Midled-aged man accused of trying to stab interim Mali`s President Assimi Goita has died in a custody, Mali government announced on Sunday

“During the investigations… [the suspect’s] state of health deteriorated,” the government said in a statement

The government has announced that an autopsy is being done to establish the cause of death of the suspect.

President Goita seized power after successfully organizing two coups in less than a year.

He escaped the attempted attack during Eid al-Adha prayers in the capital Bamako.

The presidential security officers threw the man into the back of a military pickup truck as the President was surrounded and taken away by heavy security.

The authorities said that the health of the suspect deteriorated during investigations and was taken to the hospital where he died.

The interim  President had served as the vice-president to the transitional leader Bah Ndaw until he was ousted in May after the second coup.

The first coup organized by Col. Assimi Goita led to political turmoil in the country as a result, the junta overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020.

