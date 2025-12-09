Man Arrested After Forging Documents to Acquire Ksh200 Million Land in Karen

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a man in connection with acquiring a Ksh200 million piece of land in Karen through fraudulent means.

The suspect, identified as Benick Otieno Okombo, allegedly forged a title deed and a transfer of land document to acquire the land unlawfully.

“Detectives from the Land Fraud Investigations Unit (LFIU) at DCI headquarters have apprehended a suspect involved in a high-value land fraud case.

“The suspect allegedly forged a deed of gift and a transfer of land document to unlawfully acquire a parcel of land in the upscale area of Karen, valued at Sh200 million,” DCI stated.

The case came to light when a complainant reported that she had purchased the land from the rightful owner, who had since passed away. This deceased owner had been bequeathed the said land by her late mother.

Following the complaint, DCI detectives swiftly launched an investigation, which revealed that the suspect, identified as Benick Otieno Okombo, had crafted false documents purporting ownership of the land to be a gift from the deceased owner.

The meticulous inquiry collected the necessary evidence, which was then submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

“After an independent review, the ODPP supported the investigators’ findings and approved charges of forgery and the utterance of false documents against the suspect,” DCI stated.

A manhunt ensued, leading to Okombo’s arrest at Bruce House, Nairobi, thanks to forensic leads.

The suspect is currently in police custody, undergoing processing in anticipation of his arraignment in a court of law.

“The DCI is committed to protecting the rightful owners of property and ensuring accountability for those who engage in fraudulent schemes,” DCI added.