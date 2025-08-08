Man Arrested With 19 Elephant Tusks in Migori

A multi-agency team comprising the National Police Service, the Kenya Wildlife Service, and other partners on Thursday arrested a foreign national in Nyamosense, Migori County, in possession of 19 elephant tusks.

In a statement on Friday, August 8, NPS said the suspect was arrested following intelligence leads.

The suspect is currently in police custody pending processing and arraignment in a court of law.

“Acting on intelligence, the team apprehended the suspect, who was found in possession of 19 elephant tusks. Investigations are underway, and the suspect remains in custody pending processing and arraignment.

“The National Police Service commends the public for providing information that led to the successful operation,” NPS stated.

The arrest comes after two other suspects were arrested for possession of wildlife trophies in the Namba area, Suna East Sub-County, Migori County, during a police operation.

The officers intercepted a blue Bajaj motorcycle, leading to the discovery of six elephant tusks weighing 18.8 kilograms and valued at approximately KSh 1.8 million.

The suspects—a 35-year-old female passenger, found carrying the sack containing the trophies, and a 58-year-old male rider—were immediately arrested, processed, and placed in lawful custody, pending arraignment.