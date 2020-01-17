MAN CITY GET ON WITH PURSUING THE CUP HONOR

In the past nine out of ten games, the defending league champions manged to take the trophy home in all their competing games. Man City faced their only defeat in the early December losing 3-2 at Wolves. During this game, the league champions were ten man down.

On Saturday, the team visits Crystal Palace. A trip to face Sheffield United will follow next before their game with Fulham in another round of the FA cup. They are also to face Manchester United in the second leg of the their league cup semi-final.

An extraordinary run of not losing a game since the year 2016 has boosted Guardiola’s confidence to win the league cup for a third consecutive season

The absence of Aymeric Laporte, centre-half plays, has been one of the major factor contributing to City’s difficulties this season. The French International player had suffered a knee injury at the end of august. Guardiola is enjoying his return, which will be before the end of the month, possibly on January 29th during the meeting of league cup derby with United