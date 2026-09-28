Man Convicted Over Stabbing Wife 3 Times

A Mombasa court has convicted a banker of attempted murder after he stabbed his former lover three times, leaving a knife blade lodged in her back.

In a statement on Monday, September 28, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the accused, Hannington Muthoka, committed the offence on September 25, 2023, in Mombasa County.

“Hannington Muthoka was found guilty of attempting to unlawfully cause the death of Elizabeth Shigari Bana on September 25, 2023, at Port Reitz in Changamwe, Mombasa County,” the ODPP said.

Muthoka had denied the charge, but Senior Resident Magistrate David Odhiambo found that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

During the trial, the prosecution, through Principal Prosecution Counsel Barbara Sombo, called 10 witnesses to testify against Muthoka.

The court heard that the victim, a teacher at Changamwe Secondary School, had been romantically involved with Muthoka, whom she met while working at the KCB Changamwe branch.

On September 25, 2023, Muthoka picked Bana up after asking to meet her to discuss their relationship. He then drove with her towards Nyali, where they went shopping and purchased beauty products.

The two later proceeded to a club in Bamburi, where they had food and drinks. According to the evidence presented in court, Muthoka reminded Bana of their past relationship and sought to rekindle their romance. Bana, however, declined his advances.

When she later asked to be dropped off at her home in Mikindani, Muthoka instead drove towards Changamwe.

The court heard that Muthoka drove Bana to a secluded area in Bahati, Port Reitz, where he demanded sex.

Bana refused and got out of the vehicle before running away while screaming for help. Muthoka chased her and caught up with her before stabbing her three times in the back.

Two men who were nearby told the court that they saw the pair struggling before Muthoka returned to his vehicle and sped away.

The men found Bana bleeding heavily, with a knife lodged in her back. She told them that her former boyfriend had stabbed her.

They rushed her to Port Reitz Hospital, from where she was referred to Aga Khan Hospital. Bana was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and underwent emergency surgery to remove the knife.

Medical evidence presented during the trial showed that Bana suffered serious injuries classified as maim.

The court heard that the knife had penetrated her left lung, causing it to collapse. A surgeon also confirmed the location of the blade.

Forensic analysis further found human blood on the knife, grass and clothing recovered during investigations. DNA testing showed that the blood matched Bana’s buccal swab.

In his sworn defence, Muthoka claimed they remained lovers until the incident and had travelled to Dubai together. He produced photographs, visas, M-Pesa receipts and WhatsApp messages.

He claimed Bana produced a knife from her shopping bag and stabbed herself during a struggle as he attempted to disarm her.

Rejecting the defence, Odhiambo said the evidence established that Muthoka was responsible for the attack. The magistrate said the nature and severity of Ms. Bana’s injuries demonstrated an intention to take away her life.