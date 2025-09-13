Connect with us

News

Man Dies After Jumping from Juja Flyover in Apparent Suicide

By

Published

Juja flyover suicide incident
Juja flyover suicide incident

A somber incident unfolded on Saturday morning as a man tragically died after reportedly jumping from the Juja flyover onto the bustling Thika Superhighway. Witnesses described the act as deliberate life ending, abruptly amidst the morning traffic. The man, whose identity has not yet been fully released, sustained a fatal head injury upon impact, dying instantly.

According to eyewitness accounts, the individual arrived at the overpass on a motorbike. He then paid the rider, and in a chilling sequence of events, reportedly ensured no one was closely watching before leaping from the overpass. This incident backs similar tragedy reported in December 2023, where a 25-year-old man, Dennis Gatwiri, also died by suicide after jumping from the same Juja Flyover onto the Thika Superhighway.

The recent event, much like previous ones, casts a clear sight on the escalating mental health issues, particularly among the youth, in Kenya. Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) Phyllis Kanina, who previously investigated a similar incident in Juja, indicated the financial difficulties as a potential contributing factor in such cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank have both pointed to a complex interplay of factors contributing to the unsettling rise in suicide cases. These include unemployment, academic failures, legal issues, financial difficulties, bullying, a history of suicide attempts, family history of suicide, alcoholism, substance misuse, depression, and bipolar disorder.

Data from the World Bank indicates that the suicide rate among men has tripled that of women in the past two decades, largely attributed to stress, depression, bereavement, broken relationships, loneliness, frustration with economic difficulties, and mental illness.

This tragic occurrence is reminder of the urgent need for accessible mental health support and resources. Counsellors, medics, and psychologists consistently advocate for individuals experiencing mental health issues to seek help. The Kenya Red Cross offers a toll-free hotline, 1199, for support, providing a crucial lifeline for those in distress.

