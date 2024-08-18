Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Man-Eating Hyenas of Juja To Driven Out- DP Gachagua

By

Published

GScn xWXsAAWY Z

Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced the Government will deploy a team of Wildlife and Security personnel to Juja, Kiambu County to track and drive out hyenas terrorizing the area residents.

Speaking on Saturday, Gachagua said the Government will address the menace and the anxiety caused by increased casesof hyena attacks.

Gachagua blamed the increased hyena attacks in Juja on abandoned quarries, which could be providing hiding places for the hyenas to hide before launching attacks on the residents.

“We have gathered from KWS Director-General that the problem of hyenas in Juja is also the abandoned quarry sites. The death incidents are worrisome. We are sending a team to capture the hyenas and relocate them so that they do not become a menace. The quarries are also a security threat and can be breeding area for mosquitoes,” said Mr Gachagua.

FB IMG 1681472560028

Rigathi Gachagua

The DP was responding to Juja MP George Koimburi’s plea for the Government’s intervention after a 52-year-old woman was mauled to death by a hyena recently.

Koimburi said that in the past five months the wild animals have killed several people, including children.

The Deputy President further asked the residents to be vigilant and support the Government’s fight against illicit brews drugs and substance abuse.

“On the fight illicit brews, we are reclaiming broken families. Some young men and women had abandoned their families because of illicit brews and drugs abuse,” he said.

Also Read: Gachagua Cautions CSs Against Opulence, Asks Them To Focus On Service Delivery

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020