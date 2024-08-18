Man-Eating Hyenas of Juja To Driven Out- DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced the Government will deploy a team of Wildlife and Security personnel to Juja, Kiambu County to track and drive out hyenas terrorizing the area residents.

Speaking on Saturday, Gachagua said the Government will address the menace and the anxiety caused by increased casesof hyena attacks.

Gachagua blamed the increased hyena attacks in Juja on abandoned quarries, which could be providing hiding places for the hyenas to hide before launching attacks on the residents.

“We have gathered from KWS Director-General that the problem of hyenas in Juja is also the abandoned quarry sites. The death incidents are worrisome. We are sending a team to capture the hyenas and relocate them so that they do not become a menace. The quarries are also a security threat and can be breeding area for mosquitoes,” said Mr Gachagua.

The DP was responding to Juja MP George Koimburi’s plea for the Government’s intervention after a 52-year-old woman was mauled to death by a hyena recently.

Koimburi said that in the past five months the wild animals have killed several people, including children.

The Deputy President further asked the residents to be vigilant and support the Government’s fight against illicit brews drugs and substance abuse.

“On the fight illicit brews, we are reclaiming broken families. Some young men and women had abandoned their families because of illicit brews and drugs abuse,” he said.

