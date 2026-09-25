Man in Custody After Fatal Stabbing of Wife and Child in Nyali

Police in Mombasa are investigating a suspected domestic violence incident in which a woman and her child were allegedly killed in Shauri Yako, Mkomani, Nyali, with another 14-year-old child escaping despite sustaining serious injuries.

The suspect, identified in the police report as Richard Matiko, is in police custody after allegedly attacking members of his family following a reported domestic dispute.

According to a report filed at Kongowea Police Station, the 14-year-old child managed to escape from the house after sustaining stab wounds during the incident. A Good Samaritan later assisted the injured child and took them to Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

Police said the suspect allegedly placed the body of the child who died inside a pit latrine after the attack.

He is also alleged to have attempted to dispose of his wife’s body in the same manner but was unable to move it because of its weight. The woman’s body was instead reportedly wrapped in a mattress and left inside the house.

The suspect later went to Nyali Police Station and reported the incident to officers. Police subsequently visited the house, where they found the bodies of the woman and the child.

Coast Regional Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Ben Kasyoki confirmed that detectives had taken over the case and were processing the scene.

“This is a deeply disturbing case of extreme domestic violence. Our homicide teams are already processing the scene, and we have the suspect in custody after he surrendered himself to our officers,” he stated.

“We are working to establish the exact motive behind this tragedy, and the suspect will face the full force of the law once investigations are complete.”

The bodies were taken to the Coast General Mortuary pending postmortem examinations and further investigations.

Detectives are now working to establish what led to the confrontation and reconstruct the events that preceded the deaths.

The motive had not been established by the time of the reports, while police continued gathering evidence and recording statements from people who may have information about the incident.

The suspect remains in police custody as investigations continue before the case proceeds through the legal process.