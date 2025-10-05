Man Jumps Off Likoni Ferry to His Death, Leaving Phone and Slippers Behind

A mysterious incident unfolded on Sunday at the Likoni Ferry channel, as an unidentified man plunged into the Indian Ocean, leaving behind only his phone and slippers on the ferry deck.

Eyewitnesses aboard the MV Safari Likoni, which was en route from the mainland to the island, watched in horror as the man, estimated to be around 30 years old, made the fateful leap. Authorities, including the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) security and local police, immediately launched a joint search and rescue operation. While the motive behind the man’s actions remains unclear, officials are strongly suspecting suicide, a tragic trend that has become increasingly prevalent at the Likoni channel.

Likoni police boss Willy Simba confirmed the incident, stating that the deceased remains unidentified as he carried no identification documents. Simba also revealed that attempts by Kenya Ferry Services divers to rescue the man proved futile. “They went after him immediately, pulled him out of the water and administered first aid but it was already too late,” Simba recounted. The body had been transferred to the Coast General Hospital mortuary.

Police boss Simba has previously attributed these cases to a confluence of factors, including marital problems and the severe economic pressures associated with the high cost of living. He has consistently urged the public to seek assistance from counselors and mental health professionals rather than resorting to such desperate measures.

The channel has witnessed several near-tragedies and actual fatalities. In a similar incident, a 23-year-old man named Kyalo Mwanzui was rescued by the Kenya Ferry Services team after jumping from a ferry. Another case involved Peter Chege, who was charged with attempted suicide after leaping into the ocean, later claiming his actions were driven by a heavy debt burden. Chege, however, controversially stated he changed his mind mid-plunge and swam to safety, a claim met with skepticism by the court.

These incidents indicates the urgent need for accessible mental health support and awareness campaigns across the country.