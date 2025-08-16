Man Kills Wife, Children Before Setting House Ablaze In Kirinyaga

A dark cloud of grief hangs over Ngurubani town in Mwea, Kirinyaga County, following a horrific incident on the night of Friday, August 15, 2025, where a mother and her two young children tragically died in a suspected arson attack. The devastating fire, allegedly set by the children’s father amidst a heated domestic dispute, has left the community in shock and mourning.

Residents recounted the harrowing final moments before the fire consumed the family’s home. Samuel Mbochi, a neighbor, described hearing a violent argument escalate. “I heard people arguing in the house, the man and the wife. I later heard the children pleading with their father, saying, ‘Do not stab mum with a knife,’” Mbochi tearfully recounted.

Mercy Wanja, another resident, witnessed the alleged perpetrator emerge from the burning house. “He stepped out of the house with a rope tied around him. He was also on fire, but residents managed to extinguish the flames burning his body and clothes,” Wanja stated. Firefighters arriving at the scene discovered the three bodies, burned beyond recognition, inside the charred remains of the house. Karuga Kamau, a witness, confirmed the dark state of the victims.

The suspect, who sustained severe burns, was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment. Police have since launched a full investigation into the incident, with initial reports strongly indicating that the tragedy was triggered by a domestic dispute.

The community’s reaction has been one of profound sorrow and calls for greater awareness and intervention in cases of domestic violence. Social media users expressed their heartbreak, with many emphasizing the need for individuals to prioritize their safety and that of their children in abusive relationships.

Brenda Biko commented, “Mimi kuvumilia in the name of marriage? Maybe kwa ndoto. Unanisumbua kidogo, natoka ndoa, inifuate, si mimi kuifuata. Wasichana tujipende, ndo tutaokoa watoto wetu.” Margaret Wagithi added a strong message to parents: “Sometimes I blame some parents. You find a daughter tells them about her marriage problems, and they tell her ‘vumilia mwanangu.’ Parents, a better unmarried daughter than a dead daughter.”