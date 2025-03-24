Man Loses Car from parking lot while watching Kenya vs Gabon match

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched an investigation after a football fan who attended the Kenya vs Gabon World Cup qualifiers match at Nyayo Stadium lost his car.

In a statement, DCI said the incident took place on Kisauni Road behind Nairobi West Hospital where the fan had parked his car to watch the match.

According to DCI, the man upon returning to the parking lot minutes past 7 pm, his silver Toyota IST was missing.

The owner quickly reported the incident to the Akila police station in Lang’ata, providing all the necessary documents to prove ownership of the vehicle.

“A football fan is lamenting the loss of his vehicle which was stolen while parked by the roadside along Kisauni Road behind the Nairobi West Hospital, as he watched a match between Kenya’s Harambee Stars and Gabon’s national team at the Nyayo Stadium.

“Reporting at Akila Police Station in Lang’ata, the car owner indicated that he parked his Toyota IST registration number KBN 093B silver in colour at the said spot, at 3.40 pm and proceeded to the fan-parked stadium for the World Cup Qualifiers showdown,” read part of the DCI report.

The DCI officers have launched a probe to recover the stolen car.

“Having provided sufficient proof of ownership of the vehicle to the police, the car has been circulated as stolen, with DCI Langata leading the investigation,” DCI stated.

Meanwhile, police in Juja are also investigating the theft of a white Toyota Axio, registration number KCR 628U which was stolen from a residential house at Matangi area near Rurii Primary School, Kimbo.

The owner had left it parked outside the residential home on Saturday night, but on waking up found it gone.

