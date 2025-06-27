Man Nabbed with Ksh13.7M Worth of Bhang in Black SUV

Police in Migori County on Thursday apprehended a 32-year-old man and confiscated a massive consignment of bhang (cannabis sativa) with an estimated street value of Ksh. 13.7 million. The arrest, which depicts intensified efforts by law enforcement to disrupt narcotics operations in the region, occurred along the Giribe-Masara road .

The suspect, identified as Edwin Okondo Nyagaga, was intercepted by officers from Oruba Police Station while driving a black Toyota Kluger, registration number KBS 517N. Acting on a credible tip-off from members of the public, authorities moved fast to stop the vehicle, which was found to be “filled to the brim with the illicit cargo”. Inside, police discovered eight sacks of bhang, weighing a total of 457.6 kilograms. It’s worth noting that one source initially reported the weight as 407.6 kg, but subsequent reports confirmed the higher figure.

Further investigation revealed that Mr. Okondo was in possession of four different number plates: KBP 716H, KBT 673F, KBW 341T, and KBX 142P. Police believe these plates were being used to disguise the vehicle’s identity and evade detection during previous drug runs, suggesting a sophisticated operation.

Following the interception, Okondo, the seized narcotics, and the Toyota Kluger were all transported to Oruba Police Station, where the suspect is currently being held pending further investigation and arraignment. Suna West Sub-County Police Commander Chrispine Ogutu confirmed the arrest and the exhibit’s secure storage at the station.

This significant seizure is being recognized by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) as one of the largest in recent months in the Migori region. It shows growing concerns about increasingly active and complex drug trafficking routes in western Keny. Officials from the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) have repeatedly warned about the increased circulation of drugs in rural areas like Migori, attributing it to rising demand and porous borders.

Law enforcement officials, including Commander Ogutu, have affirmed their commitment to intensifying patrols and eliminating such illegal businesses in the constituency. If convicted under Kenya’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Act, Mr. Okondo could face long-term imprisonment.

Authorities are urging continued vigilance and cooperation from the public in reporting suspicious activities, emphasizing that this successful operation was a “joint effort with the community”.