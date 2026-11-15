Man Posing as KDF Officer Arrested Over Sh1.1 Million Recruitment Scam

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have apprehended a man accused of posing as a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer and defrauding jobseekers’ families of Sh1.1 million in a fake military recruitment scheme in Nambale, Busia County.

The suspect, identified as Brian Shem Maboni Achieng, was arrested following intelligence that he was using claims of having connections within the military to solicit money from parents seeking recruitment slots for their children.

Detectives raided Cereda Guesthouse in Shibale Trading Centre, where they found the suspect in a room with a 22-year-old woman whose mother had brought her there in pursuit of a KDF recruitment opportunity.

Investigations established that another young woman had also been taken to the premises by her parent, with both families hoping to secure military enlistment opportunities for their daughters.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect had been collecting money from the victims’ parents, having allegedly pocketed Sh1.1 million in cash on different dates between September and November 2026.

However, detectives made a disturbing discovery during a search of the room, where they found evidence that the suspect had conducted what appeared to be a medical examination on one of the women.

The suspect had reportedly drawn blood and urine samples from her under the guise of carrying out a mandatory KDF medical assessment.

Among the items recovered were two syringes, one containing a blood sample and another containing clear fluid, a black dual-head stethoscope, an Omron blood pressure machine, surgical spirit and cotton wool.

Detectives also seized a laptop, computer mouse and other electronic accessories, as well as white T-shirts bearing the inscriptions CODE 87243 and CODE 624513.

Further recoveries included Kenyan and Ugandan national identity cards, a Ugandan driving permit and a VISA card, all bearing the suspect’s photograph. Two mobile phones were also confiscated.

The suspect is in police custody, undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment, as detectives continue investigations into the alleged recruitment fraud.

DCI cautioned Kenyans against individuals posing as recruitment agents for the disciplined services and demanding money in exchange for employment opportunities.

“The DCI cautions members of the public against falling prey to individuals masquerading as recruitment agents for the disciplined services and demanding money in exchange for enlistment. KDF recruitment is conducted through officially announced and transparent procedures, not backdoor deals or cash inducements,” the agency stated.