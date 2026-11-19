A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison after being convicted of robbery with violence in a case involving an AK-47 rifle stolen from a police station and later used in violent crimes in Kirinyaga County.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the case stems from a February 2024 robbery at a petrol station in Kagumo Township, Kirinyaga Central Sub-County.

During the incident, the accused, who was armed with an AK-47 rifle, robbed a petrol station attendant of a mobile phone valued at Ksh2,200 and Ksh31,430 in cash.

“The case, prosecuted under the leadership of Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (SADPP) Bernard Ngetich, arose from a February 2024 incident at a petrol station in Kagumo Township, Kirinyaga Central Sub-County.

“The accused, armed with an AK-47 rifle, robbed an attendant of a mobile phone valued at Kshs. 2,200 and Kshs. 31,430 in cash,” ODPP said.

During the trial at Kerugoya Magistrate’s Court, the complainant positively identified the accused, testifying that she saw him outside the petrol station before he broke a window and pointed a firearm through it.

Fearing for her life, she escaped through the back door and hid in a nearby coffee farm.

The prosecution also presented evidence linking the accused to the stolen firearm. Police officers testified that the accused led them to a concealed hole where an AK-47 rifle, its magazine, and 18 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

A firearms examiner confirmed that cartridges recovered at the robbery scene had been fired from the recovered rifle.

The court found that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, convicted the accused of robbery with violence and sentenced him to 100 years’ imprisonment.

The offender had previously received a 40-year prison sentence for a similar offence committed within the same jurisdiction.