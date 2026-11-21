A Nyeri man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of his eight-year-old stepson in Kibunja Market, Kieni East Sub-County.

In a statement, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the accused, Richard Mithika Karume, murdered the child, who was the son of his wife, in June 2018.

“The court heard that on 28th June 2018, between 6.30 pm and 9.00 pm, the accused murdered the child, who was the son of his wife, Zipporah Wangui Wamahiga,” ODPP said.

During the trial, witnesses told the court that Karume had followed his wife to Naromoru Town, where she had gone to purchase cooking oil for her business.

He was later seen behaving restlessly at the market when the deceased passed by his mother’s business premises after school.

Later that evening, Karume reportedly returned home, collected his clothes, and disappeared.

When his wife arrived home, she discovered that the child was missing. Her attempts to locate him among neighbours and contact her husband were unsuccessful.

When she eventually reached him, Karume allegedly dismissed her concerns about the child’s whereabouts, telling her that she could have another child. He also accused her of spending his money and threatened that it would not go to waste.

Investigations subsequently traced his movements through Makutano, Nairobi, Embu and Nyeri Junction towards Mwea before he proceeded to Narok, where he was arrested on October 7, 2019.

The accused later recorded a confession statement in Meru, which was translated into English and presented in court as evidence.

“Upon conclusion of the trial, the court sentenced the accused to 50 years’ imprisonment for the murder of the child,” ODPP added.