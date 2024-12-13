Man Who Kidnapped Himself For Ransom Arrested

A man who abducted himself, and inflicted cuts on his body before demanding Sh100,000 ransom from his sister to secure his ‘release’ has been apprehended by detectives based at DCI HQS.

In a statement, DCI said they conducted an operation on Friday morning in Kitegela Town to rescue the 25-year-old suspect after receiving a report at Kajiado Police Station.

“The operation was conducted early this morning within Kitengela township. Nobert Mulwo, 25, was freed from the bounds of a rope fastened on his legs and arms and a bloody bandage that kept his mouth shut, a calculated move staged to influence the family to act fast and send the ransom.

“Acting on a report made at Kajiado Police Station last night indicating that Mulwo had been shoved in a Toyota Probox by two men who pretended to offer him a lift, DCI Crime Research and the Operations directorate moved swiftly in pursuit, tracing the alleged victim at Mutuku Lodgings in Kitengela,” read the statement in part.

According to the DCI, the kidnapping incident was an extortion scheme by the victim to get money after he lost his November salary.

“Upon rescue and brief interrogation, detectives uncovered that the kidnapping was an extortion scheme orchestrated by the ‘victim’ and his accomplice only identified as Ndolo, after he (Mulwo) lost his entire November salary to betting,” said the DCI.

Detectives recovered Sh10,100 in cash and the handset the victim was using to communicate with the family.

The officers also seized a scalpel blade and bandages he was using on the self-inflicted wound to create the impression that his kidnappers were ruthless and meant business.

The 25-year-old has been handed over to DCI Kajiado for legal processing and arraignment.

