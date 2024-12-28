Man who paid One Million shillings for prayers dies at Pastor Ezekiel’s hotel

KDRTV News -Death of Tanzanian Man at New Life Church Kilifi Reignites Fears of Ritualistic Practices Tied to Shakahola Tragedy

The family of a Tanzanian man is demanding justice after his mysterious death at the New Life Prayer Centre and Church in Mavueni, Kilifi County, which is led by controversial preacher Pastor Ezekiel Odero.

The incident reportedly occurred on December 8, 2024, during a high-profile church function, amid claims of a coordinated cover-up by the church’s leadership and local law enforcement.

The deceased identified as Zachariah Kyomo had reportedly travelled from Mbeya, Tanzania, and allegedly died in Room 7 at Jordan Hotel, a facility within the church’s compound, after paying Ksh 1 million for special prayers.

Witness accounts suggest that his wife, devastated by the sudden loss, threatened to expose the church’s role in the tragedy but church officials are alleged to have quickly offered her Ksh 2 million to silence her, locking the room with the body inside until they could orchestrate a plan to manage the situation.

The following day, December 9, church officials reportedly sought the assistance of an OCS from Chasimba Police Station which is well outside the jurisdiction to handle the matter.

An affidavit was sworn, claiming Kyomo died while being transported to the hospital in ambulance KDR 523X.

The body was secretly removed from the premises at around 2 a.m. and transported to Tanzania two days later.

No postmortem was conducted, yet records list multiple pre-existing health conditions, including hypertension and diabetes as the cause of death.

Members of the distraught family are now questioning the inconsistencies surrounding Kyomo’s death and the subsequent handling of the case.

They are demanding answers as to why the body was locked in the hotel room overnight and why law enforcement from a distant jurisdiction was involved.

“Mbona mwili wa mpendwa wetu uliwekwa ndani ya chumba usiku mzima badala ya kufikishwa hospitali?” one relative asked under the request of anonymity.

The family has also criticized the rushed transportation of the body to Tanzania before any thorough investigation could take place.

These loopholes, they argue, paint a picture of a coordinated effort to cover up what happened.

They are questioning why an affidavit was sworn stating Kyomo died in transit when witnesses say his body was locked in the room until late in the night.

The family has also drawn parallels between these events and other reports of suspicious deaths linked to the church.

On December 11, just days after Kyomo’s death, another tragedy struck the church as a woman from Machakos reportedly collapsed and died during a service.

Witnesses claim she passed away on the church premises but ambulance KDR 523X was again used to transport her to Kilifi Referral Hospital where it was allegedly staged that she died en route.

These latest mysterious death incidents at New Life Prayer Centre and Church have raised serious concerns regarding the practices at the church, especially amid allegations that Pastor Ezekiel Odero may be linked to occult activities and a growing pattern of unexplained fatalities.

There are suspicions that some of these deaths could be connected to ritualistic practices (allegedly endorsed by Pastor Ezekiel) at the church popular for its large gatherings and evangelical outreach.

These claims are not without basis, considering the tragic events surrounding the Shakahola Forest massacre.

In the aftermath of the Shakahola incident, where over 100 bodies were discovered in mass graves, many of the victims were believed to be followers of a cult led by Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, who encouraged followers to starve in pursuit of spiritual salvation.

Pastor Ezekiel’s name has repeatedly surfaced in investigations surrounding the tragedy.

Though he has denied any direct involvement, he admitted in April 2023 that at least 15 victims died at his church after seeking prayers.

Some of these deaths were reportedly linked to health conditions but questions remain about the true cause of these fatalities.