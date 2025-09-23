Connect with us

News

Mandera Chiefs Abducted by Al-Shabaab to Receive State Commendation

By

Published

Five Mandera Chiefs Abducted by Al Shabaab to Receive Head of State Commendation

Five chiefs from Elwak in Mandera South, who were abducted by Al-Shabaab militants and held captive in Somalia for 62 distressing days, are set to receive the prestigious Head of State Commendation for their courage, resilience, and unwavering commitment to duty.

The chiefs: Adaw Abdi Mohammed, Mohammed Hassan, Mohammed Nur, Ibrahim Gabow, Abdi Hassan, and Abdi Hassan Suraw – were kidnapped in July and only regained their freedom two months later, an ordeal that left their families in distress and their communities in shock.

Speaking during the Jukwaa la Usalama Security Baraza in Elwak town, the administrators broke their silence, recounting the suffering they endured while in captivity. “We went through a lot of suffering there, leaving our families in distress,” said Chief Adaw Abdi Mohammed.

They also expressed gratitude to Kenyans for their prayers and goodwill, which they said gave them strength until their safe return. But even in freedom, the scars remain. The chiefs revealed they are struggling financially after two months without work and are appealing for both economic assistance and trauma counseling.“Our families are struggling. We have been out of work for two months. We have written a request to government asking for help,” Mohammed added.

The administrators also backed the government’s plan to arm and train local chiefs in frontier counties, calling for motorbikes and support from National Police Reservists to help them confront the persistent terror threat.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who attended the security baraza, praised the chiefs as heroes who served on the edge of danger and announced they will be honored during the upcoming Mashujaa Day celebrations. “These chiefs demonstrated immense commitment, resilience, and bravery during their two-month abduction by Al-Shabaab. Their actions under such duress are truly commendable, and they will rightly receive a Head of State Commendation for their unwavering spirit,” Murkomen said.

The commendation, one of Kenya’s highest civilian honors, recognizes individuals who have rendered outstanding service to the nation. Murkomen added that the recognition is also meant to send a clear message to other public servants working in high-risk areas that their sacrifices will not go unnoticed.

Security agencies have urged residents of Mandera and other frontier counties to cooperate fully in the fight against terrorism and shun practices that compromise national security.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Mohamed Amin underlined the point, warning chiefs not to undermine the integrity of identification processes through corruption.

